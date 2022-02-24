GreenTree Hospitality (GHG) gains 3.55% in Light Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GHG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: GHG) stock gained $0.19, accounting for a 3.55% increase. GreenTree Hospitality opened at $5.30 before trading between $5.57 and $5.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw GreenTree Hospitality’s market cap rise to $378,992,595 on 50,901 shares -below their 30-day average of 79,501.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ('GreenTree' or the 'Company') is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in 'World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325', published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in Chinain 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

