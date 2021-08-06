GreenSky Inc - Class A (GSKY) falls 0.92% for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSKY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GreenSky Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: GSKY) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.92% decrease. GreenSky opened at $7.69 before trading between $7.69 and $7.40 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw GreenSky’s market cap fall to $594,068,090 on 2,345,197 shares -above their 30-day average of 575,742.

About GreenSky Inc - Class A

GreenSky, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Its highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage its technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. The Company currently services a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since its inception, over 3.7 million consumers have financed approximately $28 billion of commerce using its paperless, real time 'apply and buy' technology.

Visit GreenSky Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on GreenSky Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GreenSky Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer