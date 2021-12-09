Greenrose (GNRS) drops 10.63% on Strong Volume December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNRS - Market Data & News Trade

Greenrose Holding Company (The) (NASDAQ: GNRS) shares dropped 10.63%, or $0.51 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.01. After opening the day at $10.01, shares of Greenrose fluctuated between $4.99 and $3.82. 111,140 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 36,406. Wednesday's activity brought Greenrose’s market cap to $26,674,551.

Greenrose is headquartered in Woodbury, New York..

About Greenrose Holding Company (The)

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Following the transactions forming the Platform, Greenrose will be a vertically integrated, multistate operator cannabis company.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

