Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) drops 11.14% to Close at $0.70 on December 3

Today, Greenpro Capital Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock dropped $0.088, accounting for a 11.14% decrease. Greenpro Capital opened at $0.78 before trading between $0.80 and $0.70 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Greenpro Capital’s market cap fall to $55,087,125 on 1,078,164 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,835,018.

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Greenpro Capital Corp. with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX, a licensed crypto exchange for Securitized Token Offerings 'STO's', health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. The Company also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

