GreenPower Motor Company (GP) Loses 3.61% on April 20

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) moved 3.61% Wednesday.

As of 12:00:27 est, GreenPower Motor Company is currently sitting at $7.20 and has fallen $0.27 so far today.

GreenPower Motor Company has moved 25.76% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 21.20% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc

GreenPower Motor Company began in 2010 with the vision to advance the adoption of EVs by making battery-electric buses and trucks affordable, durable, and easy to deploy. GreenPower offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and more. The Company's battery electric buses can perform almost any route their fossil fuel burning competitors are able to, but with a much quieter and more efficient ride. GreenPower’s corporate headquarters is located in Vancouver, Canada. The Company has a sales and administration office in Rancho Cucamonga, CA; US assembly takes place in Porterville, CA (San Joaquin Valley).

