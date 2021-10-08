GreenPower Motor Company (GP) falls 1.54% on Strong Volume October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GP - Market Data & News Trade

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) shares fell 1.54%, or $0.2 per share, to close Thursday at $12.78. After opening the day at $13.10, shares of GreenPower Motor Company fluctuated between $13.23 and $12.70. 154,665 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 132,069. Thursday's activity brought GreenPower Motor Company’s market cap to $282,097,669.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc

GreenPower Motor Company began in 2010 with the vision to advance the adoption of EVs by making battery-electric buses and trucks affordable, durable, and easy to deploy. GreenPower offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and more. The Company's battery electric buses can perform almost any route their fossil fuel burning competitors are able to, but with a much quieter and more efficient ride. GreenPower’s corporate headquarters is located in Vancouver, Canada. The Company has a sales and administration office in Rancho Cucamonga, CA; US assembly takes place in Porterville, CA (San Joaquin Valley).

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

