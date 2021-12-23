GreenPower Motor Company (GP) drops 11.69% on Strong Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GP - Market Data & News Trade

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) dropped to close at $10.20 Wednesday after losing $1.35 (11.69%) on volume of 203,649 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.61 to a low of $10.20 while GreenPower Motor Company’s market cap now stands at $226,571,172.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc

GreenPower Motor Company began in 2010 with the vision to advance the adoption of EVs by making battery-electric buses and trucks affordable, durable, and easy to deploy. GreenPower offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and more. The Company's battery electric buses can perform almost any route their fossil fuel burning competitors are able to, but with a much quieter and more efficient ride. GreenPower’s corporate headquarters is located in Vancouver, Canada. The Company has a sales and administration office in Rancho Cucamonga, CA; US assembly takes place in Porterville, CA (San Joaquin Valley).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

