Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Falls in Active Trading for April 22

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 1.84% to $6.92 on April 22.

210,472 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 127,351 shares.

The company's stock has moved 10.08% so far in 2022.

About Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - Class A

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

