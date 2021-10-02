Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) falls 0.68% in Light Trading on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLRE - Market Data & News Trade

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: GLRE) shares fell 0.68%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $7.34. After opening the day at $7.38, shares of Greenlight Capital Re fluctuated between $7.38 and $7.16. 138,427 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 173,801. Friday's activity brought Greenlight Capital Re’s market cap to $202,304,654.

Greenlight Capital Re is headquartered in Camana Bay P O Box 31110, Grand Cayman..

About Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - Class A

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

