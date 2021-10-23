Greenlane (GNLN) drops 11.79% in Active Trading on October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNLN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: GNLN) stock dropped $0.25, accounting for a 11.79% decrease. Greenlane opened at $2.14 before trading between $2.14 and $1.80 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Greenlane’s market cap fall to $39,692,046 on 5,737,642 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,149,846.

About Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A

Greenlane is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 7,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

How Entrepreneurs Can Build and Maintain Successful Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

The first three quarters of 2021 have brought ample opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking capital investments. According to a report from PitchBook, overall venture capital funding in the U.S. hit a new record of $238.7 billion raised in the first nine months of the year, crushing the previous annual record of $166.4 billion that was raised in all of 2020. Early-stage capital alone has exceeded $54 billion through Sept. 30, beating last year's record volume of $44 billion.

With more opportunity, however, comes more competition. Entrepreneurs who have decided to seek venture capital or private equity investment will need to stand out. Strategizing around getting and keeping investor attention early on can help.

