Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) drops 19.96% to Close at $7.42 on September 22

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) shares dropped 19.96%, or $1.85 per share, to close Wednesday at $7.42. After opening the day at $8.08, shares of Greenbrook TMS fluctuated between $8.08 and $7.34. 202,050 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,967. Wednesday's activity brought Greenbrook TMS’s market cap to $119,418,482.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc

Operating through 123 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared,non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 370,000 TMS treatments to close to 10,000 patients struggling with depression.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

