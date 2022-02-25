GreenBox POS (GBOX) gains 3.20% on Strong Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBOX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GreenBox POS Inc’s (NASDAQ: GBOX) stock gained $0.1, accounting for a 3.20% increase. GreenBox POS opened at $3.18 before trading between $3.29 and $3.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw GreenBox POS’s market cap rise to $139,468,948 on 298,647 shares -above their 30-day average of 265,352.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

