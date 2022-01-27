Green Plains (GPRE) falls 6.09% on Strong Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPRE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Green Plains Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock fell $1.95, accounting for a 6.09% decrease. Green Plains opened at $32.80 before trading between $32.99 and $29.59 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Green Plains’s market cap fall to $1,612,167,018 on 1,130,564 shares -above their 30-day average of 824,718.

About Green Plains Inc

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

