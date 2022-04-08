Great Panther Mining (GPL) Gains 3.78% on April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPL - Market Data & News

Today Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSE: GPL) is trading 3.78% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:00:42 est, was $0.24. Great Panther Mining has climbed $0.0087 in trading today.

1,859,850 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Great Panther Mining has moved YTD 4.93%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Great Panther Mining visit the company profile.

About Great Panther Mining Ltd

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil , Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio.

