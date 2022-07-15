Graybug Vision (GRAY) Loses 7.95% on July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRAY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ: GRAY) moved 7.95% Friday.

As of 11:51:51 est, Graybug Vision is currently sitting at $1.01 and dropped $0.0864 per share in trading so far.

Graybug Vision has moved 38.89% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 40.63% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Graybug Vision Inc

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

