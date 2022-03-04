Gray Television, (GTN) falls 6.17% on Strong Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTN - Market Data & News Trade

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) shares fell 6.17%, or $1.5 per share, to close Friday at $22.81. After opening the day at $23.69, shares of Gray Television, fluctuated between $23.99 and $22.43. 849,947 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 603,393. Friday's activity brought Gray Television,’s market cap to $2,161,816,792.

Gray Television, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Gray Television, Inc.

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

