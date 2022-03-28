Gray Television, (GTN) Drops 5.18% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) are down 5.18% Monday.

As of 12:00:00 est, Gray Television, sits at $22.20 and dropped $1.21 per share in trading so far.

Gray Television, has moved 5.74% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.23% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Gray Television, Inc.

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

