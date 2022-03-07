Gravity Co (GRVY) Falls in Light Trading for March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRVY - Market Data & News Trade

Gravity Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:GRVY) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 5.22% to $43.60 on March 7.

28,165 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 50,091 shares.

The company's stock has moved 32.47% so far in 2022.

Gravity Co shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gravity Co visit the company profile.

About Gravity Co Ltd - ADR

Gravity Co., Ltd. is a South Korean video game corporation primarily known for the development of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game Ragnarok Online.

To get more information on Gravity Co Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gravity Co Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles