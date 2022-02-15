Graphite Bio (GRPH) gains 6.95% to Close at $10.93 on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRPH - Market Data & News

Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH) shares gained 6.95%, or $0.71 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.93. After opening the day at $10.46, shares of Graphite Bio fluctuated between $11.09 and $10.17. 165,000 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 225,128. Tuesday's activity brought Graphite Bio’s market cap to $634,803,492.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

