GraniteShares ETF - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) falls 0.52% on Strong Volume January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XOUT - Market Data & News

Today, GraniteShares ETF Trust - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Inc’s (NYSE: XOUT) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 0.52% increase. GraniteShares ETF - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF opened at $40.97 before trading between $40.37 and $38.41 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw GraniteShares ETF - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF’s market cap rise to $129,184,000 on 24,879 shares -above their 30-day average of 14,349.

Visit GraniteShares ETF Trust - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on GraniteShares ETF Trust - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GraniteShares ETF Trust - GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply