Granite Construction (GVA) Drops 3.02% for May 9

Today, Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was down $0.95 to end the day Monday at $30.48.

The company opened at $30.88 and shares fluctuated between $31.32 and $30.27 with 449,713 shares trading hands.

Granite Construction is averaging 333,927 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 18.46% YTD.

Granite Construction anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Granite Construction visit the company profile.

About Granite Construction Inc.

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability.

