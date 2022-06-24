Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Gains 6.91% for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOPE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) gained $6.26 to end the day Friday at $96.85.

The company opened at $91.27 and shares fluctuated between $96.97 and $89.81 with 1,228,423 shares trading hands.

Grand Canyon Education is averaging 413,874 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 5.69% YTD.

Grand Canyon Education expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Grand Canyon Education Inc

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 25 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others.

