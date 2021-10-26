Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) falls 0.66% in Light Trading on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOPE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Grand Canyon Education Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LOPE) stock fell $0.6, accounting for a 0.66% decrease. Grand Canyon Education opened at $91.93 before trading between $91.93 and $90.10 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Grand Canyon Education’s market cap fall to $4,111,007,177 on 169,897 shares -below their 30-day average of 322,062.

About Grand Canyon Education Inc

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 25 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others.

