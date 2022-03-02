Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) gains 4.86% in Active Trading on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTE - Market Data & News

Today, Gran Tierra Energy Inc Inc’s (NYSE: GTE) stock gained $0.07, accounting for a 4.86% increase. Gran Tierra Energy opened at $1.47 before trading between $1.52 and $1.44 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Gran Tierra Energy’s market cap rise to $554,388,195 on 10,531,287 shares -above their 30-day average of 8,037,810.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in the United States, and operating in South America. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. Gran Tierra has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

