Graham (GHM) Climbs 3.50% for April 7

Graham Corp. (NYSE:GHM) shares gained 3.50% today on 27,432 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 30,684 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $7.39 the company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-31.

Graham has moved 42.60% so far this year.

About Graham Corp.

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

