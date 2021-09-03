Graham (GHC) falls 0.84% in Light Trading on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GHC - Market Data & News Trade

Graham Holdings Co. - Class B (NYSE: GHC) shares fell 0.84%, or $5.12 per share, to close Thursday at $603.82. After opening the day at $609.87, shares of Graham fluctuated between $612.88 and $602.95. 17,559 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,957. Thursday's activity brought Graham’s market cap to $2,437,899,701.

Graham is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia..

About Graham Holdings Co. - Class B

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news; home health and hospice care; custom manufacturing; automotive; and, restaurant venues. The Company owns Kaplan, a leading global diversified education services leader; Graham Media Group (WDIV-Detroit, KPRC-Houston, WKMG-Orlando, KSAT-San Antonio, WJXT-Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group; Foreign Policy; Megaphone and Pinna. The Company also owns Code3 (formerly SocialCode) and Decile, leading social marketing solutions companies; Graham Healthcare Group (Celtic Healthcare and Residential Healthcare Group), home health and hospice providers; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications of workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and, Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. Additionally, the Company owns Lexus of Rockville, Honda of Tysons Corner, and Jeep of Bethesda; Clyde's Restaurant Group (CRG), restaurant and entertainment venues in the Washington, DC metropolitan area; Framebridge, Inc., a custom framing service company; and, CyberVista, a cybersecurity training and workforce development company.

Visit Graham Holdings Co. - Class B’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Graham Holdings Co. - Class B and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Graham Holdings Co. - Class B’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores