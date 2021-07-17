Graco Inc. (GGG) gains 0.33% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GGG - Market Data & News Trade

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) shares gained 0.33%, or $0.2475 per share, to close Friday at $76.47. After opening the day at $76.39, shares of Graco fluctuated between $76.98 and $76.12. 579,162 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 666,609. Friday's activity brought Graco’s market cap to $12,956,699,650.

Graco is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota..

About Graco Inc.

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

