Graco (GGG) Climbs 2.97% on March 9

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) shares have risen 2.97%, or $2 per share, as on 12:00:36 est today. Since opening the day at $68.59, 137,798 shares of Graco have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $69.42 and $68.53.

This year the company has a YTD change of 16.14%.

Graco expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Graco visit the company profile.

About Graco Inc.

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

