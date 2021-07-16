GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) soared 26.59% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPX - Market Data & News Trade

GP Strategies Corp. (NYSE: GPX) shares soared 26.59%, or $4.19 per share, to close Thursday at $19.95. After opening the day at $15.55, shares of GP Strategies. fluctuated between $20.50 and $15.25. 1,242,303 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 71,751. Thursday's activity brought GP Strategies.’s market cap to $348,042,832.

GP Strategies. is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland..

About GP Strategies Corp.

GP Strategies Corporation is a global workforce transformation solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, and other commercial and government customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

