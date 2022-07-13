Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOSS - Market Data & News Trade

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is active in pre-market trading today, July 13, with shares climbing 5.41% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 36.25% year-to-date and has moved 17.97% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gossamer Bio visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:38 est.

About Gossamer Bio Inc

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

