Gossamer Bio (GOSS) falls 2.48% to Close at $9.06 on February 22

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares fell 2.48%, or $0.23 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.06. After opening the day at $9.18, shares of Gossamer Bio fluctuated between $9.51 and $8.98. 521,439 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 754,303. Tuesday's activity brought Gossamer Bio’s market cap to $692,759,591.

Gossamer Bio is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Gossamer Bio Inc

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

