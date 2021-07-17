Gores Holdings V Inc - Class A (GRSV) gains 0.10% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRSV - Market Data & News Trade

Gores Holdings V Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GRSV) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $9.97. After opening the day at $10.00, shares of Gores V fluctuated between $10.00 and $9.96. 82,087 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 325,648. Friday's activity brought Gores V’s market cap to $523,425,000.

About Gores Holdings V Inc - Class A

Gores Holdings V, Inc. is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses-

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

