GoPro (GPRO) falls 1.88% in Active Trading on September 2

Today, GoPro Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 1.88% decrease. GoPro opened at $10.15 before trading between $10.20 and $9.90 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw GoPro’s market cap fall to $1,255,234,389 on 2,721,361 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,564,068.

About GoPro Inc. - Class A

GoPro frees people to celebrate the moment, inspiring others to do the same. From cameras to apps and accessories, everything the Company does is geared to help to capture life as the client live it, share the experience and pass on the stoke. The Company believes that sharing its own experiences makes it more meaningful and way more fun. GoPro was founded in 2002 by Nick Woodman—a surfer, skier and motorsports enthusiast in search of a better way to film himself and his friends surfing. What started with a 35mm camera and a wrist strap made from old wetsuits and plastic scraps has grown into an international company that has sold over 26 million GoPro cameras in more than 100 countries. But it’s the millions of passionate GoPro users around the globe who bring the magic to life. They humble and inspire the Company every day with incredible creativity that helps it see the world in an all-new way—and fires it up to keep creating the most awesome, innovative products possible.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

