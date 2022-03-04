Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) falls 7.41% on Strong Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GT - Market Data & News Trade

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) shares fell 7.41%, or $1.08 per share, to close Friday at $13.49. After opening the day at $14.49, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber fluctuated between $14.55 and $13.30. 13,466,320 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 11,050,589. Friday's activity brought Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s market cap to $3,801,819,695.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and employs more than 64000 people.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

Visit Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles