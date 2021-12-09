Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) falls 0.20% to Close at $15.34 on December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBDC - Market Data & News Trade

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $15.34 Wednesday after losing $0.03 (0.20%) on volume of 532,987 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.47 to a low of $15.34 while Golub Capital BDC’s market cap now stands at $2,608,238,479.

About Golub Capital BDC Inc

The Company is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company invests primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital group of companies ("Golub Capital").

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

