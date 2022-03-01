Goldman Sachs, (GS) falls 3.27% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GS - Market Data & News Trade

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares fell 3.27%, or $11.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $328.20. After opening the day at $337.67, shares of Goldman Sachs, fluctuated between $338.16 and $327.02. 5,572,055 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,928,000. Tuesday's activity brought Goldman Sachs,’s market cap to $109,879,056,036.

Goldman Sachs, is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 40900 people.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Visit Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles