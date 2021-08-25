Goldman Sachs, - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (GS-C) falls 0.08% in Light Trading on August 24

Today, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C Inc’s (NYSE: GS-C) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.08% decrease. Goldman Sachs, - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C opened at $25.12 before trading between $25.21 and $25.09 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Goldman Sachs, - FR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C’s market cap fall to $135,220,468,723 on 3,257 shares -below their 30-day average of 8,942.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

