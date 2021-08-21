Golden Star (GSS) falls 0.45% on Moderate Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSS - Market Data & News

Today, Golden Star Resources Ltd. Inc’s (NYSE: GSS) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.45% decrease. Golden Star opened at $2.22 before trading between $2.27 and $2.19 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Golden Star’s market cap fall to $254,595,103 on 239,541 shares -below their 30-day average of 935,532.

About Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow. Since winning the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star has remained committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

