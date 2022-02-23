Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) gains 5.46% on Strong Volume February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNOG - Market Data & News Trade

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GNOG) shares gained 5.46%, or $0.37 per share, to close Wednesday at $7.15. After opening the day at $6.91, shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming fluctuated between $7.63 and $6.90. 1,363,808 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 738,806. Wednesday's activity brought Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s market cap to $332,978,331.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc - Class A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

