Golden Entertainment (GDEN) falls 8.27% on Strong Volume February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDEN - Market Data & News Trade

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN), a Las Vegas, Nevada, company, fell to close at $52.15 Friday after losing $4.7 (8.27%) on volume of 485,007 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $56.60 to a low of $51.75 while Golden Entertainment’s market cap now stands at $1,515,308,365.

About Golden Entertainment Inc

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

Visit Golden Entertainment Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Golden Entertainment Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Golden Entertainment Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles