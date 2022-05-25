Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Climbs 5.77% for May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDEN - Market Data & News Trade

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares gained 5.77% today on 157,715 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 264,150 shares traded.

After today’s close at $42.92 the company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Golden Entertainment is down 19.69% so far this year.

About Golden Entertainment Inc

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

