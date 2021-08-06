Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) falls 2.04% for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSV - Market Data & News

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE: GSV) shares fell 2.04%, or $0.0113 per share, to close Thursday at $0.54. After opening the day at $0.55, shares of Gold Standard Ventures fluctuated between $0.56 and $0.54. 804,774 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 555,371. Thursday's activity brought Gold Standard Ventures’s market cap to $194,091,470.

Gold Standard Ventures is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Gold Standard Ventures Corp

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

