Gold Royalty (GROY) gains 3.69% in Light Trading on February 1

Today, Gold Royalty Corp Inc’s (NYSE: GROY) stock gained $0.16, accounting for a 3.69% increase. Gold Royalty opened at $4.36 before trading between $4.52 and $4.28 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Gold Royalty’s market cap rise to $602,215,155 on 595,647 shares -below their 30-day average of 631,807.

About Gold Royalty Corp

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for our investors. GRC's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

