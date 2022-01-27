Gold Royalty (GROY) falls 5.13% on Strong Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GROY - Market Data & News

Today, Gold Royalty Corp Inc’s (NYSE: GROY) stock fell $0.23, accounting for a 5.13% decrease. Gold Royalty opened at $4.58 before trading between $4.58 and $4.20 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Gold Royalty’s market cap fall to $568,758,758 on 648,472 shares -above their 30-day average of 463,111.

About Gold Royalty Corp

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for our investors. GRC's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

Visit Gold Royalty Corp's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Gold Royalty Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gold Royalty Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022