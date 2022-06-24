Gold Resource (GORO) Climbs 5.72% on June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GORO - Market Data & News

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) has gained $0.095 (5.72%) and sits at $1.75, as of 11:56:59 est on June 24.

579,338 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 12.63% over the last 5 days and shares lost 14.88% over the last 30 days.

Gold Resource expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Gold Resource Corporation

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

