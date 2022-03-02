Golar Lng (GLNG) gains 3.13% on Strong Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLNG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Golar Lng Inc’s (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock gained $0.55, accounting for a 3.13% increase. Golar Lng opened at $17.83 before trading between $18.31 and $17.60 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Golar Lng’s market cap rise to $1,994,376,795 on 1,633,951 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,144,623.

Golar Lng employs around 33 people with a head office in 9 Par La Ville Road, Hamilton.

About Golar Lng

Golar LNG is one of the world's most innovative and experienced independent owners and operators of marine LNG infrastructure. The company developed the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies have now been completed for a larger newbuild FLNG solution. Golar is also collaborating with another industry leader to investigate solutions for the floating production of blue and green ammonia as well as carbon reduction in LNG production.

Visit Golar Lng's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Golar Lng and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Golar Lng's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles