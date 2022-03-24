Gogo (GOGO) Rises in Light Trading for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOGO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose $0.46 to end the day Thursday at $18.91.

The company opened at $18.68 and shares fluctuated between $19.03 and $18.59 with 902,150 shares trading hands.

Gogo is averaging 1,140,533 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 36.36% YTD.

Gogo is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Gogo Inc

Gogo is the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

