Godaddy (GDDY) Rises 4.23% on April 13
Godaddy Inc - Class A (NYSE: GDDY) shares have risen 4.23%, or $3.49 per share, as on 11:59:49 est today. After Opening the Day at $82.49, 612,702 shares of Godaddy exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $85.99 and $82.49.
This year the company has a YTD change of 2.79%.
Godaddy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.
About Godaddy Inc - Class A
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world b