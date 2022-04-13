Godaddy (GDDY) Rises 4.23% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDDY - Market Data & News Trade

Godaddy Inc - Class A (NYSE: GDDY) shares have risen 4.23%, or $3.49 per share, as on 11:59:49 est today. After Opening the Day at $82.49, 612,702 shares of Godaddy exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $85.99 and $82.49.

This year the company has a YTD change of 2.79%.

Godaddy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Godaddy Inc - Class A

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world b