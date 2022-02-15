Godaddy (GDDY) gains 7.42% in Active Trading on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDDY - Market Data & News Trade

Godaddy Inc - Class A (NYSE: GDDY) shares gained 7.42%, or $5.96 per share, to close Tuesday at $86.33. After opening the day at $82.46, shares of Godaddy fluctuated between $86.33 and $81.86. 3,326,973 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,749,987. Tuesday's activity brought Godaddy’s market cap to $14,348,645,217.

About Godaddy Inc - Class A

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

