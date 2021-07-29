GO (GOAC) falls 0.41% to Close at $9.74 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOAC - Market Data & News Trade

GO Acquisition Corp - Class A (NYSE: GOAC) shares fell 0.41%, or $0.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.74. After opening the day at $9.78, shares of GO fluctuated between $9.80 and $9.74. 56,383 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 40,438. Wednesday's activity brought GO’s market cap to $560,050,000.

About GO Acquisition Corp - Class A

GO Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company expects to focus on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses, with either all or a substantial portion of its activities in North America or Europe, that have attractive growth-oriented characteristics and strong underlying demand drivers. As the company focuses its efforts on identifying a prospective target company or business, it will seek to capitalize on the multiple decades of combined investment experience and vast relationship networks of its founders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

